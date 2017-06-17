Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to face All Blacks
AUCKLAND, June 22 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following side to face the All Blacks in the first match of their three-test series at Eden Park on Saturday.
June 17 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Argentina and England on Saturday at Estadio del Bicentario in San Juan, Argentina Argentina : 1-Lucas Noguera Paz, 2-Agustin Creevy (capt), 3-Enrique Pieretto Heiland, 4-Matias Alemanno, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Javier Ortega Desio, 8-Juan Manuel Leguizamon;9-Martin Landajo, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 13-Matias Orlando;14-Ramiro Moyano 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Gonzalo Betranou, 22-Juan Martin Hernandez, 23-Matias Moroni England : 1-Ellis Genge, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Harry Williams, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Charlie Ewels, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-Sam Underhill, 8-Nathan Hughes;9-Danny Care, 10-George Ford, 11-Jonny May, 12-Piers Francis, 13-Henry Slade;14-Marland Yarde 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Jack Singleton, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Will Collier, 19-Nick Isiekwe, 20-Mark Wilson, 21-Jack Maunder, 22-Alex Lozowski, 23-Denny Solomona
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks captain Kieran Read has been cleared to face the British and Irish Lions, while left winger Julian Savea has been dropped and replaced by Rieko Ioane for the first test at Eden Park on Saturday.
AUCKLAND, June 22 All Blacks coach Steve Hansen named the following side to face the British and Irish Lions in the first test at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.