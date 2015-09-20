UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool B match between Samoa and U.S. on Sunday at Amex Stadium in Brighton, England Samoa : 1-Sakaria Taulafo, 2-Ole Avei, 3-Anthony Perenise, 4-Filo Paulo, 5-Joe Tekori, 6-Maurie Fa'asavalu;7-Jack Lam, 8-Ofisa Treviranus (capt);9-Kahn Fotuali'i, 10-Tusi Pisiata, 11-Alesana Tuilagi, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 13-Paul Perez;14-Ken Pisi 15-Tim Nanai Williams Replacements: 16-Motu Matu'u, 17-Viliamu Afatia, 18-Census Johnston, 19-Faifili Levave, 20-Alafoti Faosiliva, 21-Vavao Afemai, 22-Michael Stanley, 23-Faatoina Autagavaia U.S. : 1-Eric Fry, 2-Zach Fenoglio, 3-Titi Lamositele, 4-Hayden Smith, 5-Greg Peterson, 6-Alastair McFarland;7-Andrew Durutalo, 8-Samu Manoa;9-Mike Petri, 10-Alan MacGinty, 11-Chris Wyles (capt), 12-Thretton Palamo, 13-Seamus Kelly;14-Takudzwa Ngwenya 15-Blaine Scully Replacements: 16-Phil Thiel, 17-Olive Kilifi, 18-Chris Baumann, 19-Cameron Dolan, 20-Danny Barrett, 21-Shalom Suniula, 22-Folau Moeloa Niua, 23-Brett Thompson
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Western Force have issued a strongly worded statement rejecting a media report that they are about to be axed from Super Rugby as the governing body looks to shake up the competition from as early as next year.