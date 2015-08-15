Aug 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between New Zealand and Australia on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand
New Zealand :
1-Tony Woodcock, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 6-Victor Vito;7-Richie McCaw (capt), 8-Kieran Read;9-Aaron Smith, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 13-Conrad Smith;14-Nehe Milner-Skudder 15-Ben Smith
Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Jerome Kaino, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Malakai Fekitoa
Australia :
1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Will Skelton, 5-James Horwill, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper, 8-Wycliff Palu;9-Nic White, 10-Quade Cooper, 11-Henry Speight, 12-Matt Toomua, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Adam Ashley-Cooper 15-Israel Folau
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Kane Douglas, 21-David Pocock, 22-Matt Giteau, 23-Kurtley Beale