Rugby-Former All Blacks coach Watson dies
WELLINGTON, March 28 Former All Blacks coach Eric Watson died at the weekend, New Zealand Rugby said on Tuesday. He was 91.
Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool C match between New Zealand and Argentina on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England New Zealand : 1-Tony Woodcock, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino;7-Richie McCaw (capt), 8-Kieran Read;9-Aaron Smith, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 13-Conrad Smith;14-Nehe Milner-Skudder 15-Ben Smith Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Sonny Bill Williams Argentina : 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (capt), 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Leonardo Senatore;9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Federico Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Marcelo Bosch;14-Santiago Cordero 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Lucas Amorosino
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.