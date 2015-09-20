Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool C match between New Zealand and Argentina on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London, England New Zealand : 1-Tony Woodcock, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino;7-Richie McCaw (capt), 8-Kieran Read;9-Aaron Smith, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 13-Conrad Smith;14-Nehe Milner-Skudder 15-Ben Smith Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Sonny Bill Williams Argentina : 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (capt), 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Leonardo Senatore;9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Federico Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Marcelo Bosch;14-Santiago Cordero 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Lucas Amorosino