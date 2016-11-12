UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between England and South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England : 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-Tom Wood, 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jonny May, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Elliot Daly;14-Marland Yarde 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Dave Attwood, 20-Nathan Hughes, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Jonathan Joseph South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Adriaan Strauss (capt), 3-Vincent Koch, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Lood De Jager, 6-Willem Alberts;7-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 8-Warren Whiteley;9-Rudy Paige, 10-Patrick Lambie, 11-JP Pietersen, 12-Damian De Allende, 13-Jacobus Francois Venter;14-Ruan Combrinck 15-Willem Le Roux Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Lourens Adriaanse, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Nizaam Carr, 21-Faf de Klerk, 22-Johan Goosen, 23-Lionel Mapoe
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.