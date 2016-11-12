UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Scotland and Australia on Saturday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland : 1-Allan Dell, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay;7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Huw Jones;14-Sean Maitland 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Moray Low, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-John Hardie, 21-Ali Price, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Rory Hughes Australia : 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rory Arnold, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-David Pocock;7-Michael Hooper, 8-Lopeti Timani;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Henry Speight, 12-Reece Hodge, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Tolu Latu, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Rob Simmons, 20-Will Skelton, 21-Dean Mumm, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Quade Cooper
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.