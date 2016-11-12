UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 12 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between France and Samoa on Saturday at Stadium Municipal in Toulouse, France France : 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado (capt), 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Julien Ledevedec, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Louis Picamoles;7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Loann Goujon;9-Maxime Machenaud, 10-Francois Trinh-Duc, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Remi Lamerat;14-Yoann Huget 15-Scott Spedding Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 20-Charles Ollivon, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Gael Fickou Samoa : 1-Sakaria Taulafo, 2-Manu Leiataua, 3-Census Johnston, 4-Christopher Vui, 5-Filo Paulo, 6-Alafoti Faosiliva;7-Jack Lam, 8-Genesis Pelepele Lemalu;9-Kahn Fotuali'i, 10-Patrick Fa'apale, 11-David Lemi (capt), 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 13-George Pisi;14-Paul Perez 15-Paul Williams Replacements: 16-Elia Elia, 17-Logovi'i Mulipola, 18-Anthony Perenise, 19-Jeff Lepa, 20-Gregory Foe, 21-Pele Cowley, 22-D'angelo Leuila, 23-Ken Pisi
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.