Rugby-British and Irish Lions team to play Hurricanes
WELLINGTON, June 25 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Sunday to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday.
June 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Samoa and Wales on Friday at Apia Park in Apia, Samoa Samoa : 1-Viliamu Afatia, 2-Manu Leiataua, 3-Paul Alo-Emile, 4-Christopher Vui, 5-Fa'atiga Lemalu, 6-Piula Faasalele;7-Galu Taufale, 8-Alafoti Faosiliva;9-Kahn Fotuali'i, 10-Tusi Pisi, 11-David Lemi, 12-Rey Lee-Lo, 13-Kieron Fonotia;14-Alapati Leiua 15-D'angelo Leuila Replacements: 16-Seilala Lam, 17-Nephi Leatigaga, 18-Bronson Tauakipulu, 19-Faifili Levave, 20-Sanale Vavae Tuilagi, 21-Dwayne Polataivao, 22-Henry Taefu, 23-Tila Mealoi Wales : 1-Nicky Smith, 2-Ryan Elias, 3-Dillon Lewis, 4-Seb Davies, 5-Rory Thornton, 6-Aaron Shingler;7-Ellis Jenkins, 8-Josh Navidi;9-Aled Davies, 10-Sam Davies, 11-Steffan Evans, 12-Jamie Roberts, 13-Tyler Morgan;14-Cory Allen 15-Gareth Anscombe Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Wyn Jones, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Adam Beard, 20-Thomas Young, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Owen Williams, 23-Scott Williams
WELLINGTON, June 25 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland named the following team on Sunday to play the Wellington Hurricanes on Tuesday.
AUCKLAND, June 25 The All Blacks will prepare for a greater confrontation at the breakdown as a desperate British and Irish Lions look to level their test series in the second match in Wellington, coach Steve Hansen has said.
MELBOURNE, June 25 Australia's Super Rugby teams have failed to produce players fit enough for test rugby, leaving the Wallabies scrambling to prepare for bigger tests to come against the All Blacks in the Rugby Championship, according to captain Stephen Moore.