Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Australia and Italy on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia Australia : 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 4-Rory Arnold, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Ned Hanigan;7-Michael Hooper, 8-Lopeti Timani;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Sefanaia Naivalu, 12-Karmichael Hunt, 13-Rob Horne;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Toby Smith, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-Sam Carter, 20-Jack Dempsey, 21-Joe Powell, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Reece Hodge Italy : 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Luca Bigi, 3-Simone Ferrari, 4-Marco Fuser, 5-Dean Budd, 6-Francesco Minto;7-Maxime Mbanda, 8-Dries van Schalkwyk;9-Tito Tebaldi, 10-Tommaso Allan, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Tommaso Boni, 13-Michele Campagnaro;14-Angelo Esposito 15-Edoardo Padovani Replacements: 16-Ornel Gega, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Marco Lazzaroni, 20-Braam Steyn, 21-Edoardo Gori, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Tommaso Benvenuti
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
* Gatland says opportunity to stake claim for second test (Adds details, quotes)
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.