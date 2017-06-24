Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Japan and Ireland on Saturday at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Japan : 1-Shintaro Ishihara, 2-Yusuke Niwai, 3-Takuma Asahara, 4-Luke Thompson, 5-Uwe Helu, 6-Michael Leitch;7-Shuhei Matsuhashi, 8-Amanaki Lelei Mafi;9-Yutaka Nagare, 10-Jumpei Ogura, 11-Kenki Fukuoka, 12-Yu Tamura, 13-Kotaro Matsushima;14-Akihito Yamada 15-Ryuji Noguchi Replacements: 16-Shota Horie, 17-Keita Inagaki, 18-Takayuki Watanabe, 19-Kotaro Yatabe, 20-Yoshitaka Tokunaga, 21-Fumiaki Tanaka, 22-Rikiya Matsuda, 23-Ryohei Yamanaka Ireland : 1-Cian Healy, 2-James Tracy, 3-John Ryan, 4-Kieran Treadwell, 5-Devin Toner, 6-Rhys Ruddock;7-Josh Van Der Flier, 8-Jack Conan;9-Kieran Marmion, 10-Paddy Jackson, 11-Jacob Stockdale, 12-Luke Marshall, 13-Garry Ringrose;14-Keith Earls 15-Andrew Conway Replacements: 16-Niall Scannell, 17-Dave Kilcoyne, 18-Andrew Porter, 19-James Ryan, 20-Sean Reidy, 21-John Cooney, 22-Rory Scannell, 23-Tiernan O'Halloran
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.