Rugby-Noves to stay on as France coach despite Bok battering
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 Guy Noves will stay on as France coach despite the team's 3-0 whitewash by South Africa, the French Rugby Federation said.
June 24 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between South Africa and France on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Malcolm Marx, 3-Ruan Dreyer, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Franco Mostert, 6-Siyamthanda Kolisi;7-Jaco Kriel, 8-Jean-Luc du Preez;9-Francois Hougaard, 10-Elton Jantjies, 11-Courtnall Skosan, 12-Jan Serfontein, 13-Jesse Kriel;14-Raymond Rhule 15-Andries Coetzee Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 20-Lood De Jager, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Frans Steyn, 23-Dillyn Leyds France : 1-Jefferson Poirot, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Yoann Maestri, 5-Romain Taofifenua, 6-Yacouba Camara;7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Baptiste Serin, 10-Jules Plisson, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Gael Fickou, 13-Damian Penaud;14-Nans Ducuing 15-Brice Dulin Replacements: 16-Clement Maynadier, 17-Xavier Chiocci, 18-Uini Atonio, 19-Paul Jedrasiak, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Francois Trinh-Duc, 23-Vincent Rattez
JOHANNESBURG, June 25 South Africa's revival in 2017 has been built on their intensity in defence and vigour at the breakdown, which was on display again in the dominant 35-12 victory over France at Ellis Park on Saturday that saw them sweep the home series 3-0.