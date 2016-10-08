Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between South Africa and New Zealand on Saturday at Kings Park Stadium in Durban, South Africa South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 3-Vincent Koch, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 6-Francois Louw;7-Oupa Mohoje, 8-Warren Whiteley;9-Faf de Klerk, 10-Morne Steyn, 11-Bryan Habana, 12-Damian De Allende, 13-Juan de Jongh;14-Francois Hougaard 15-Patrick Lambie Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Lood De Jager, 20-Willem Alberts, 21-Jaco Kriel, 22-Lionel Mapoe, 23-Willem Le Roux New Zealand : 1-Joe Moody, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino;7-Matt Todd, 8-Kieran Read;9-TJ Perenara, 10-Beauden Barrett, 11-Waisake Naholo, 12-Ryan Crotty, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown;14-Israel Dagg 15-Ben Smith Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Liam Squire, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Lima Sopoaga, 23-George Moala
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)