UPDATE 1-Rugby-ARU, Force reject report of Super Rugby exit
SYDNEY, March 28 The Australian Rugby Union has moved to refute a media report that alleged Perth-based Western Force would be cut from the embattled Super Rugby competition.
SYDNEY, March 28 The Western Force have issued a strongly worded statement rejecting a media report that they are about to be axed from Super Rugby as the governing body looks to shake up the competition from as early as next year.