Rugby-France must develop killer instinct - Noves
LONDON, Jan 25 France must show a killer instinct if they are to beat a 'monumental' England side and shine in the Six Nations, manager Guy Noves said on Wednesday.
Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between Argentina and Australia on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England Argentina : 1-Lucas Noguera Paz, 2-Agustin Creevy, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 5-Matias Alemanno, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Javier Ortega Desio, 8-Leonardo Senatore;9-Martin Landajo, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Manuel Montero, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 13-Matias Orlando;14-Matias Moroni 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto Heiland, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Tomas Cubelli, 21-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Ramiro Moyano Australia : 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rory Arnold, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Dean Mumm;7-Michael Hooper, 8-Lopeti Timani;9-Will Genia, 10-Quade Cooper, 11-Reece Hodge, 12-Bernard Foley, 13-Samu Kerevi;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Tom Robertson, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Scott Fardy, 21-Leroy Houston, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Tevita Kuridrani
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
