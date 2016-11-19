UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Scotland and Argentina on Saturday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland : 1-Allan Dell, 2-Fraser Brown, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Grant Gilchrist, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Magnus Bradbury;7-Hamish Watson, 8-John Barclay;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tommy Seymour, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Huw Jones;14-Sean Maitland 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Ross Ford, 17-Alex Allan, 18-Moray Low, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Ryan Wilson, 21-Ali Price, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Tim Visser Argentina : 1-Lucas Noguera Paz, 2-Agustin Creevy (capt), 3-Ramiro Herrera, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 5-Matias Alemanno, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Javier Ortega Desio, 8-Facundo Isa;9-Martin Landajo, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Santiago Cordero, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Matias Orlando;14-Matias Moroni 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto Heiland, 19-Leonardo Senatore, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Juan Pablo Estelles
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.