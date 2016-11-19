UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between France and Australia on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France : 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Guilhem Guirado (capt), 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Charles Ollivon;7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Maxime Machenaud, 10-Jean-Marc Doussain, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Remi Lamerat;14-Noa Nakaitaci 15-Scott Spedding Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Xavier Chiocci, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Julien Ledevedec, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Camille Lopez, 23-Gael Fickou Australia : 1-James Slipper, 2-Tolu Latu, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy;7-David Pocock (capt), 8-Sean McMahon;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Henry Speight, 12-Kyle Godwin, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Sefanaia Naivalu 15-Luke Morahan Replacements: 16-Stephen Moore, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Tom Robertson, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Dean Mumm, 21-Lopeti Timani, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Jono Lance
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.