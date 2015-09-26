UPDATE 1-Rugby-All Blacks would have played England, preferred Barbarians
* Significant windfall expected for NZR (Recasts, changes dateline, adds byline)
Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between Italy and Canada on Saturday at Elland Road in Leeds, England Italy : 1-Michele Rizzo, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini (capt), 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 5-Joshua Furno, 6-Alessandro Zanni;7-Francesco Minto, 8-Samu Vunisa;9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Tommaso Allan, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti;14-Leonardo Sarto 15-Luke McLean Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Matias Aguero, 18-Martin Castrogiovanni, 19-Marco Fuser, 20-Mauro Bergamasco, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Michele Campagnaro Canada : 1-Hubert Buydens, 2-Ray Barkwill, 3-Doug Wooldridge, 4-Jebb Sinclair, 5-Jamie Cudmore, 6-Nanyak Dala;7-John Moonlight, 8-Tyler Ardron (capt);9-Jamie Mackenzie, 10-Nathan Hirayama, 11-DTH van der Merwe, 12-Connor Braid, 13-Ciaran Hearn;14-Phil MacKenzie 15-Matt Evans Replacements: 16-Aaron Carpenter, 17-Djustice Sears-Duru, 18-Andrew Tiedemann, 19-Evan Olmstead, 20-Kyle Gilmour, 21-Phil Mack, 22-Conor Trainor, 23-Harry Jones
WELLINGTON, March 23 The New Zealand stop on the World Sevens Series end could be moved from the country's capital after plummeting fan interest saw the Wellington tournament post a second loss in 18 years in January.