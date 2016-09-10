Rugby-Uruguay's Freitas set to be pioneer in growth on game in South America
Jan 25 Jaguares have broken their all-Argentine mould to introduce Uruguayan back Nicolas Freitas to Super Rugby in another step in the game's expansion in South America.
Sept 10 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Argentina on Saturday at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand : 1-Joe Moody, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino;7-Sam Cane, 8-Kieran Read;9-Aaron Smith, 10-Beauden Barrett, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Ryan Crotty, 13-Malakai Fekitoa;14-Israel Dagg 15-Ben Smith Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Anton Lienert-Brown Argentina : 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 5-Matias Alemanno, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Javier Ortega Desio, 8-Facundo Isa;9-Martin Landajo, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Santiago Cordero, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Matias Orlando;14-Matias Moroni 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Enrique Pieretto Heiland, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Tomas Cubelli, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Ramiro Moyano
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.