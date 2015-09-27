Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool B match between Scotland and U.S. on Sunday at Elland Road in Leeds, England Scotland : 1-Ryan Grant, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Jon Welsh, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Grant Gilchrist, 6-Alasdair Strokosch;7-Ryan Wilson, 8-Josh Strauss;9-Henry Pyrgos (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Peter Horne, 13-Mark Bennett;14-Sean Maitland 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Kevin Bryce, 17-Alasdair Dickinson, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Fraser Brown, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Matthew Scott U.S. : 1-Eric Fry, 2-Phil Thiel, 3-Titi Lamositele, 4-Hayden Smith, 5-Greg Peterson, 6-Alastair McFarland;7-Andrew Durutalo, 8-Samu Manoa;9-Mike Petri, 10-Alan MacGinty, 11-Blaine Scully, 12-Thretton Palamo, 13-Seamus Kelly;14-Takudzwa Ngwenya 15-Chris Wyles (capt) Replacements: 16-Zach Fenoglio, 17-Olive Kilifi, 18-Chris Baumann, 19-Cameron Dolan, 20-John Quill, 21-Danny Barrett, 22-Shalom Suniula, 23-Folau Moeloa Niua