Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Scotland and England on Friday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland : 1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-John Barclay;7-John Hardie, 8-David Denton;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tommy Seymour, 12-Matthew Scott, 13-Mark Bennett;14-Sean Maitland 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Zander Fagerson, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Blair Cowan, 21-Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Duncan Taylor England : 1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-James Haskell, 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Danny Care, 10-George Ford, 11-Jack Nowell, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Courtney Lawes, 20-Jack Clifford, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-Alex Goode, 23-Ollie Devoto