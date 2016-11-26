Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Scotland and Georgia on Saturday at Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland Scotland : 1-Allan Dell, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Rob Harley;7-Hamish Watson, 8-Ryan Wilson;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tommy Seymour, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Mark Bennett;14-Sean Maitland 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Alex Allan, 18-Moray Low, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-John Barclay, 21-Ali Price, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Rory Hughes Georgia : 1-Mikheil Nariashvili, 2-Jaba Bregvadze, 3-Levan Chilachava, 4-Konstantine Mikautadze, 5-Giorgi Nemsadze, 6-Viktor Kolelishvili;7-Mamuka Gorgodze (capt), 8-Beka Bitsadze;9-Vasil Lobzhanidze, 10-Lasha Malaghuradze, 11-Sandro Todua, 12-Tamaz Mchedlidze, 13-Merab Sharikadze;14-Giorgi Aptsiauri 15-Merab Kvirikashvili Replacements: 16-Badri Alkhazashvili, 17-Karlen Asieshvili, 18-Davit Kubriashvili, 19-Lasha Lomidze, 20-Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 21-Giorgi Begadze, 22-Beka Tsiklauri, 23-Shalva Sutiashvili
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.