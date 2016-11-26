Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between England and Argentina on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England : 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Courtney Lawes, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-Tom Wood, 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Elliot Daly, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Jonny May 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Kyle Sinckler, 19-Charlie Ewels, 20-Teimana Harrison, 21-Danny Care, 22-Ben Te'o, 23-Henry Slade Argentina : 1-Lucas Noguera Paz, 2-Agustin Creevy (capt), 3-Ramiro Herrera, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 5-Matias Alemanno, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Javier Ortega Desio, 8-Leonardo Senatore;9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Juan Pablo Estelles, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 13-Matias Moroni;14-Matias Orlando 15-Santiago Cordero Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Santiago Garcia Botta, 18-Enrique Pieretto Heiland, 19-Facundo Isa, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 23-Gabriel Ascarate
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.