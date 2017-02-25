Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Ireland and France on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland
Ireland :
1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best (capt), 3-Tadhg Furlong, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander;7-Sean O'Brien, 8-Jamie Heaslip;9-Conor Murray, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 11-Simon Zebo, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Garry Ringrose;14-Keith Earls 15-Rob Kearney
Replacements: 16-Niall Scannell, 17-Cian Healy, 18-John Ryan, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Paddy Jackson, 23-Andrew Trimble
France :
1-Cyril Baille, 2-Guilhem Guirado (capt), 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Bernard Le Roux;7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Baptiste Serin, 10-Camille Lopez, 11-Noa Nakaitaci, 12-Gael Fickou, 13-Remi Lamerat;14-Yoann Huget 15-Scott Spedding
Replacements: 16-Christopher Tolofua, 17-Uini Atonio, 18-Eddy Ben Arous, 19-Julien Ledevedec, 20-Charles Ollivon, 21-Maxime Machenaud, 22-Henry Chavancy, 23-Djibril Camara