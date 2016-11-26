Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Ireland and Australia on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland Ireland : 1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best, 3-Tadhg Furlong (capt), 4-Iain Henderson, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander;7-Josh Van Der Flier, 8-Jamie Heaslip;9-Conor Murray, 10-Paddy Jackson, 11-Keith Earls, 12-Garry Ringrose, 13-Jared Payne;14-Andrew Trimble 15-Rob Kearney Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Finlay Bealham, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Peter O'Mahony, 21-Kieran Marmion, 22-Joey Carbery, 23-Simon Zebo Australia : 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rory Arnold, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Dean Mumm;7-Michael Hooper, 8-David Pocock;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Henry Speight, 12-Reece Hodge, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Tolu Latu, 17-James Slipper, 18-Allan Alaalatoa, 19-Kane Douglas, 20-Sean McMahon, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Sefanaia Naivalu
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.