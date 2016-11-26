Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Wales and South Africa on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales : 1-Gethin Jenkins (capt), 2-Ken Owens, 3-Tomas Francis, 4-Luke Charteris, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 6-Danny Lydiate;7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Ross Moriarty;9-Gareth Davies, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-Liam Williams, 12-Scott Williams, 13-Jonathan Davies;14-George North 15-Leigh Halfpenny Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Samson Lee, 19-Corey Hill, 20-Toby Faletau, 21-Lloyd Williams, 22-Sam Davies, 23-Jamie Roberts South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Adriaan Strauss (capt), 3-Lourens Adriaanse, 4-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 5-Lood De Jager, 6-Nizaam Carr;7-Uzair Cassiem, 8-Warren Whiteley;9-Faf de Klerk, 10-Elton Jantjies, 11-Jamba Ulengo, 12-Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 13-Jacobus Francois Venter;14-Ruan Combrinck 15-Johan Goosen Replacements: 16-Malcolm Marx, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Trevor Nyakane, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Jean-Luc du Preez, 21-Piet van Zyl, 22-Patrick Lambie, 23-Lionel Mapoe
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.