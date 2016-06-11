June 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between Australia and England on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia
Australia :
1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Greg Holmes, 4-Rory Arnold, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper, 8-David Pocock;9-Nick Phipps, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Rob Horne, 12-Samu Kerevi, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Sekope Kepu, 19-James Horwill, 20-Dean Mumm, 21-Sean McMahon, 22-Nick Frisby, 23-Christian Lealiifano
England :
1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-James Haskell, 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-Owen Farrell, 11-Marland Yarde, 12-Luther Burrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown
Replacements: 16-Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Courtney Lawes, 21-George Ford, 22-Danny Care, 23-Jack Nowell