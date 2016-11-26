Rugby-Wales need to grow more leaders says new captain Jones
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between France and New Zealand on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France : 1-Xavier Chiocci, 2-Guilhem Guirado (capt), 3-Uini Atonio, 4-Sebastien Vahaamahina, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Charles Ollivon;7-Kevin Gourdon, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Maxime Machenaud, 10-Camille Lopez, 11-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Remi Lamerat;14-Noa Nakaitaci 15-Brice Dulin Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Cyril Baille, 18-Rabah Slimani, 19-Julien Ledevedec, 20-Damien Chouly, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Jean-Marc Doussain, 23-Gael Fickou New Zealand : 1-Joe Moody, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino;7-Matt Todd, 8-Kieran Read (capt);9-TJ Perenara, 10-Beauden Barrett, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Ryan Crotty, 13-Anton Lienert-Brown;14-Waisake Naholo 15-Israel Dagg Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Scott Barrett, 20-Ardie Savea, 21-Aaron Smith, 22-Aaron Cruden, 23-Rieko Ioane
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.
LONDON, Jan 25 Italian rugby is at a pivotal moment and can model its future success on the country's great soccer teams, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday ahead of the Six Nations championship.