Rugby-All Blacks security guard pleads not guilty in bugging case
SYDNEY, March 21 The security consultant at the centre of the All Blacks bugging case pleaded not guilty to a charge of public mischief at a local court in Sydney on Tuesday.
Nov 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between Italy and Argentina on Friday at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy Italy : 1-Matias Aguero, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 5-Joshua Furno, 6-Alessandro Zanni;7-Simone Favaro, 8-Sergio Parisse (capt);9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Kelly Haimona, 11-Leonardo Sarto, 12-Luca Morisi, 13-Michele Campagnaro;14-Luke McLean 15-Andrea Masi Replacements: 16-Andrea Manici, 17-Alberto De Marchi, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-Marco Bortolami, 20-Francesco Minto, 21-Gullo Palazzani, 22-Luciano Orquera, 23-Giulio Toniolatti Argentina : 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Matias Cortese, 3-Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Facundo Isa;7-Javier Ortega Desio, 8-Leonardo Senatore;9-Tomas Cubelli (capt), 10-Juan Martin Hernandez, 11-Manuel Montero, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 13-Horacio Agulla;14-Lucas Amorosino 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Santiago Iglesias, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Lucas Ponce, 20-Tomas Lezana, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Federico Nicolas Sanchez, 23-Matias Moroni
LONDON, March 20 England playmaker Owen Farrell is a world class player and among the contenders to captain the British and Irish Lions on this year's tour of New Zealand, coach Warren Gatland said on Monday.
LONDON, March 20 There was no evidence that Wales winger George North was bitten in the latter stages of their controversial 20-18 Six Nations defeat by France on Saturday, the citing commissioner has said.