Rugby-Henson signs for Newport Gwent Dragons
LONDON, March 14 Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between England and South Africa on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England England : 1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley, 3-Dave Wilson, 4-Dave Attwood, 5-Courtney Lawes, 6-Tom Wood;7-Chris Robshaw (capt), 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Danny Care, 10-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 12-Kyle Eastmond, 13-Brad Barritt;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Robert Webber, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-George Kruis, 20-Ben Morgan, 21-Ben Youngs, 22-George Ford, 23-Marland Yarde South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Victor Matfield, 6-Marcell Coetzee;7-Schalk Burger, 8-Duane Vermeulen;9-Cobus Reinach, 10-Patrick Lambie, 11-Bryan Habana, 12-Jean de Villiers (capt), 13-Jan Serfontein;14-JP Pietersen 15-Willem Le Roux Replacements: 16-Bismarck du Plessis, 17-Trevor Nyakane, 18-Coenie Oosthuizen, 19-Bakkies Botha, 20-Oupa Mohoje, 21-Francois Hougaard, 22-Handre Pollard, 23-Cornal Hendricks
* Paris mayor raises question of stadium renovation cost (Writes through)
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian rugby club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.