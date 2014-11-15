Rugby-Henson signs for Newport Gwent Dragons
LONDON, March 14 Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between Scotland and New Zealand on Saturday at Murrayfield in Edinburgh, Scotland Scotland : 1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Euan Murray, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Rob Harley;7-Blair Cowan, 8-Adam Ashe;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tommy Seymour, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Mark Bennett;14-Sean Maitland 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-Johnnie Beattie, 21-Chris Cusiter, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Sean Lamont New Zealand : 1-Joe Moody, 2-James Parsons, 3-Charlie Faumuina, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 5-Dominic Bird, 6-Richie McCaw (capt);7-Sam Cane, 8-Victor Vito;9-TJ Perenara, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Charles Piutau, 12-Ryan Crotty, 13-Malakai Fekitoa;14-Colin Slade 15-Ben Smith Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Luke Romano, 20-Liam Messam, 21-Augustine Pulu, 22-Sonny Bill Williams, 23-Julian Savea
LONDON, March 14 Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
* Paris mayor raises question of stadium renovation cost (Writes through)
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian rugby club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.