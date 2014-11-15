Rugby-Henson signs for Newport Gwent Dragons
LONDON, March 14 Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between France and Australia on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France : 1-Alexandre Menini, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Nicolas Mas, 4-Pascal Pape, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (capt);7-Bernard Le Roux, 8-Damien Chouly;9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 10-Camille Lopez, 11-Teddy Thomas, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Alexandre Dumoulin;14-Yoann Huget 15-Scott Spedding Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Uini Atonio, 18-Xavier Chiocci, 19-Alexandre Flanquart, 20-Charles Ollivon, 21-Rory Kockott, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Mathieu Bastareaud Australia : 1-James Slipper, 2-Saia Fainga'a, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-James Horwill, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Sean McMahon;7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Ben McCalman;9-Nick Phipps, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Joseph Tomane, 12-Christian Lealiifano, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Adam Ashley-Cooper 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-James Hanson, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-Will Skelton, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Will Genia, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Rob Horne
LONDON, March 14 Former Wales and British and Irish Lions player Gavin Henson has joined Newport Gwent Dragons from Bristol on a two-year contract, the 35-year-old said on Tuesday.
* Paris mayor raises question of stadium renovation cost (Writes through)
PARIS, March 14 Stade Francais players have gone on strike over a planned merger with rival Parisian rugby club Racing 92, the head of the players' union told Reuters on Tuesday.