UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between Australia and Argentina on Saturday at nib Stadium in Perth, Australia Australia : 1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rob Simmons, 5-Adam Coleman, 6-Dean Mumm;7-Michael Hooper, 8-David Pocock;9-Will Genia, 10-Quade Cooper, 11-Reece Hodge, 12-Bernard Foley, 13-Samu Kerevi;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Tom Robertson, 19-Rory Arnold, 20-Lopeti Timani, 21-Sean McMahon, 22-Nick Phipps, 23-Tevita Kuridrani Argentina : 1-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2-Agustin Creevy, 3-Ramiro Herrera, 4-Javier Ortega Desio, 5-Matias Alemanno, 6-Pablo Matera;7-Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 8-Facundo Isa;9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Lucas Amorosino, 12-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 13-Matias Moroni;14-Santiago Cordero 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Enrique Pieretto Heiland, 19-Marcos Kremer, 20-Leonardo Senatore, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Gabriel Ascarate, 23-Matias Orlando
LONDON, Jan 25 Wales' new captain Alun Wyn Jones said on Wednesday his side need to "grow more leaders" if they are to reclaim the Six Nations championship they last won four years ago.
LONDON, Jan 25 England hooker Dylan Hartley has been working to change his tackle technique as he returns next month to a game where new guidelines to cut out high tackles are expected to produce a slew of yellow cards in the Six Nations.