Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool A match between England and Australia on Saturday at Twickenham in London, England
England :
1-Joe Marler, 2-Tom Youngs, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Joe Launchbury, 5-Geoff Parling, 6-Tom Wood;7-Chris Robshaw (capt), 8-Ben Morgan;9-Ben Youngs, 10-Owen Farrell, 11-Jonny May, 12-Brad Barritt, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown
Replacements: 16-Rob Webber, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-George Kruis, 20-Nick Easter, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-George Ford, 23-Sam Burgess
Australia :
1-Scott Sio, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Kane Douglas, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper, 8-David Pocock;9-Will Genia, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Rob Horne, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Adam Ashley-Cooper 15-Israel Folau
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-James Slipper, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Kurtley Beale