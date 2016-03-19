March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Ireland and Scotland on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland
Ireland :
1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best (capt), 3-Mike Ross, 4-Donnacha Ryan, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander;7-Tommy O'Donnell, 8-Jamie Heaslip;9-Conor Murray, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 11-Keith Earls, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Jared Payne;14-Andrew Trimble 15-Simon Zebo
Replacements: 16-Richardt Strauss, 17-Cian Healy, 18-Nathan White, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Rhys Ruddock, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Fergus McFadden
Scotland :
1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Willem Nel, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Tim Swinson, 6-John Barclay;7-John Hardie, 8-Ryan Wilson;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Duncan Weir, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Duncan Taylor;14-Tommy Seymour 15-Stuart Hogg
Replacements: 16-Stuart McInally, 17-Rory Sutherland, 18-Moray Low, 19-Rob Harley, 20-Josh Strauss, 21-Henry Pyrgos, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Sean Lamont