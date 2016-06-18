June 18 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Australia and England on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia
Australia :
1-James Slipper, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Rory Arnold, 5-Sam Carter, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper, 8-Sean McMahon;9-Nick Phipps, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Rob Horne, 12-Samu Kerevi, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau
Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Toby Smith, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Dean Mumm, 20-Ben McCalman, 21-Nick Frisby, 22-Christian Lealiifano, 23-Luke Morahan
England :
1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-James Haskell, 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jack Nowell, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown
Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Courtney Lawes, 21-Jack Clifford, 22-Danny Care, 23-Elliot Daly