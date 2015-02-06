HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Friday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales : 1-Gethin Jenkins, 2-Richard Hibbard, 3-Samson Lee, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 6-Danny Lydiate;7-Sam Warburton (capt), 8-Toby Faletau;9-Rhys Webb, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-George North, 12-Jamie Roberts, 13-Jonathan Davies;14-Alex Cuthbert 15-Leigh Halfpenny Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Paul James, 18-Aaron Jarvis, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-Rhys Priestland, 23-Liam Williams England : 1-Joe Marler, 2-Dylan Hartley, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Dave Attwood, 5-George Kruis, 6-James Haskell;7-Chris Robshaw (capt), 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jonny May, 12-Luther Burrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Tom Youngs, 17-Mako Vunipola, 18-Kieran Brookes, 19-Tom Croft, 20-Nick Easter, 21-Richard Wigglesworth, 22-Danny Cipriani, 23-Billy Twelvetrees
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.