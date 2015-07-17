Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between New Zealand and Argentina on Friday at AMI Stadium in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand : 1-Tony Woodcock, 2-Keven Mealamu, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Luke Romano, 5-Brodie Retallick, 6-Jerome Kaino;7-Richie McCaw (capt), 8-Kieran Read;9-TJ Perenara, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Charles Piutau, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 13-Ma'a Nonu;14-Waisake Naholo 15-Israel Dagg Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Jeremy Thrush, 20-Liam Messam, 21-Andrew Ellis, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Ryan Crotty Argentina : 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (capt), 3-Ramiro Herrera, 4-Manuel Carizza, 5-Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 6-Juan Manuel Leguizamon;7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Facundo Isa;9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Federico Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Santiago Cordero, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 13-Marcelo Bosch;14-Horacio Agulla 15-Joaquin Tuculet Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera Paz, 18-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 19-Benjamin Macome, 20-Javier Ortega Desio, 21-Martin Landajo, 22-Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 23-Lucas Amorosino
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.