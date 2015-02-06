HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between France and Scotland on Friday at Stade de France in Paris Saint-Denis, France France : 1-Alexandre Menini, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Pascal Pape, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (capt);7-Bernard Le Roux, 8-Damien Chouly;9-Rory Kockott, 10-Camille Lopez, 11-Teddy Thomas, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud;14-Yoann Huget 15-Scott Spedding Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Uini Atonio, 18-Eddy Ben Arous, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Loann Goujon, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Remi Lamerat Scotland : 1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Euan Murray, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Rob Harley;7-Blair Cowan, 8-Johnnie Beattie;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Mark Bennett;14-Tommy Seymour 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Geoff Cross, 19-Jim Hamilton, 20-Alasdair Strokosch, 21-Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22-Peter Horne, 23-Douglas Fife
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.