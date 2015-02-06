HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Italy and Ireland on Friday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy Italy : 1-Matias Aguero, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini, 3-Martin Castrogiovanni, 4-Joshua Furno, 5-George Fabio Biagi, 6-Alessandro Zanni;7-Francesco Minto, 8-Sergio Parisse (capt);9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Kelly Haimona, 11-Luke McLean, 12-Luca Morisi, 13-Michele Campagnaro;14-Leonardo Sarto 15-Andrea Masi Replacements: 16-Andrea Manici, 17-Alberto De Marchi, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-Marco Fuser, 20-Marco Barbini, 21-Gullo Palazzani, 22-Tommy Allan, 23-Giovanbattista Venditti Ireland : 1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Devin Toner, 5-Paul O'Connell (capt), 6-Peter O'Mahony;7-Sean O'Brien, 8-Jordi Murphy;9-Conor Murray, 10-Ian Keatley, 11-Simon Zebo, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Jared Payne;14-Tommy Bowe 15-Rob Kearney Replacements: 16-Sean Cronin, 17-James Cronin, 18-Martin Moore, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Tommy O'Donnell, 21-Isaac Boss, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Felix Jones
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.