Rugby-Williams fined $1,600 over cocaine purchase
PARIS, April 5 Former All Blacks lock Alexander "Ali" Williams was fined 1,500 euros ($1,600) on Wednesday by a Paris court on charges of purchasing cocaine, a court clerk said.
July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the The Rugby Championship match between Australia and South Africa on Friday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia Australia : 1-James Slipper, 2-Stephen Moore (capt), 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Will Skelton, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper, 8-Scott Higginbotham;9-Will Genia, 10-Quade Cooper, 11-Rob Horne, 12-Matt Giteau, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Adam Ashley-Cooper 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-James Horwill, 20-David Pocock, 21-Nick Phipps, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Drew Mitchell South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Bismarck du Plessis, 3-Jannie du Plessis, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Victor Matfield (capt), 6-Francois Louw;7-Marcell Coetzee, 8-Schalk Burger;9-Ruan Pienaar, 10-Handre Pollard, 11-Bryan Habana, 12-Damian De Allende, 13-Jesse Kriel;14-JP Pietersen 15-Willem Le Roux Replacements: 16-Adriaan Strauss, 17-Heinke van der Merwe, 18-Frans Malherbe, 19-Lood De Jager, 20-Oupa Mohoje, 21-Cobus Reinach, 22-Patrick Lambie, 23-Lwazi Mvovo
April 5 Scotland centre Mark Bennett has been ruled out for up to a year after undergoing surgery to reconstruct his anterior cruciate ligament, the Scottish Rugby Union confirmed on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE, April 5 The Australian Rugby Union must protect the nation's five Super Rugby teams even if it means forging a new competition with sides from New Zealand and Asia and limiting South Africa's involvement, former ARU Chairman Peter McGrath has told Reuters.