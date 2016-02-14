HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby
April 8 Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby:
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Six Nations Championship match between Italy and England on Sunday at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy Italy : 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Ornel Gega, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-George Fabio Biagi, 5-Marco Fuser, 6-Francesco Minto;7-Alessandro Zanni, 8-Sergio Parisse (capt);9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Carlo Canna, 11-Mattia Bellini, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 13-Michele Campagnaro;14-Leonardo Sarto 15-Luke McLean Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Matteo Zanusso, 18-Martin Castrogiovanni, 19-Valerio Bernabo, 20-Braam Steyn, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Edoardo Padovani, 23-Andrea Pratichetti England : 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley (capt), 3-Dan Cole, 4-Courtney Lawes, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-James Haskell, 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jack Nowell, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Joe Marler, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Maro Itoje, 21-Jack Clifford, 22-Danny Care, 23-Alex Goode
April 8 Highlights from week seven of Super Rugby:
SYDNEY, April 8 SANZAAR will announce the future make-up of Super Rugby on Sunday, the governing body said on Saturday, bringing an end to a month of confusion and speculation about the format of the mostly southern hemisphere provincial competition.