HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week four
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between Wales and New Zealand on Saturday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales : 1-Paul James, 2-Richard Hibbard, 3-Samson Lee, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun-Wyn Jones, 6-Danny Lydiate;7-Sam Warburton (capt), 8-Toby Faletau;9-Rhys Webb, 10-Dan Biggar, 11-George North, 12-Jamie Roberts, 13-Jonathan Davies;14-Alex Cuthbert 15-Leigh Halfpenny Replacements: 16-Scott Baldwin, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Rhodri Jones, 19-Luke Charteris, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-James Hook, 23-Liam Williams New Zealand : 1-Wyatt Crockett, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino;7-Richie McCaw (capt), 8-Kieran Read;9-Aaron Smith, 10-Beauden Barrett, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Sonny Bill Williams, 13-Conrad Smith;14-Charles Piutau 15-Ben Smith Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Joe Moody, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Liam Messam, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Ryan Crotty
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
March 18 The Hurricanes blew away the Highlanders with a dominant second-half display as the defending Super Rugby champions got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 41-15 victory in Wellington on Saturday.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Rebels (Australia) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 34 Sunwolves (Japan) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 3. Hurricanes (New Z