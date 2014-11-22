HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week four
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between Scotland and Tonga on Saturday at Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland Scotland : 1-Alasdair Dickinson, 2-Ross Ford, 3-Geoff Cross, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Rob Harley;7-Blair Cowan, 8-Johnnie Beattie;9-Greig Laidlaw (capt), 10-Finn Russell, 11-Tim Visser, 12-Alex Dunbar, 13-Sean Lamont;14-Tommy Seymour 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Grant Ryan, 19-Kieran Low, 20-Alasdair Strokosch, 21-Chris Cusiter, 22-Duncan Weir, 23-Duncan Taylor Tonga : 1-Tevita Mailau, 2-Aleki Lutui, 3-Paea Fa'anunu, 4-Lua Lokotui, 5-Joseph Tu'ineau, 6-Sione Kalamafoni;7-Nili Latu (capt), 8-Viliami Ma'afu;9-Sonatane Takulua, 10-Latiume Fosita, 11-Fetu'u Vainikolo, 12-Hemani Paea, 13-Siale Piutau;14-Tevita Halaifonua 15-Vunga Lilo Replacements: 16-Elvis Taione, 17-Sione Lea, 18-Sila Puafisi, 19-Lisiate Fa'aoso, 20-Hale T-Pole, 21-Thomas Palu, 22-Kurt Morath, 23-Sione Piukala
March 18 Highlights from week four of Super Rugby:
March 18 The Hurricanes blew away the Highlanders with a dominant second-half display as the defending Super Rugby champions got back to winning ways with a comprehensive 41-15 victory in Wellington on Saturday.
March 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Friday RESULTS Crusaders (New Zealand) 33 Blues (New Zealand) 24 Rebels (Australia) 14 Chiefs (New Zealand) 27 Bulls (South Africa) 34 Sunwolves (Japan) 21 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Chiefs (New Zealand) 4 4 0 118 73 3 19 2. Crusaders (New Zealand) 4 4 0 102 84 0 16 3. Hurricanes (New Z