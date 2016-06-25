Rugby-David joins long France injury list for England clash
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
June 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Australia and England on Saturday at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia Australia : 1-James Slipper, 2-Stephen Moore, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Will Skelton, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper, 8-Sean McMahon;9-Nick Phipps, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Rob Horne, 12-Matt Toomua, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Dane Haylett-Petty 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17-Scott Sio, 18-Greg Holmes, 19-Adam Coleman, 20-Wycliff Palu, 21-Nick Frisby, 22-Christian Lealiifano, 23-Taqele Naiyaravoro England : 1-Mako Vunipola, 2-Dylan Hartley, 3-Dan Cole, 4-Maro Itoje, 5-George Kruis, 6-Chris Robshaw;7-Teimana Harrison, 8-Billy Vunipola;9-Ben Youngs, 10-George Ford, 11-Jack Nowell, 12-Owen Farrell, 13-Jonathan Joseph;14-Anthony Watson 15-Mike Brown Replacements: 16-Jamie George, 17-Matt Mullan, 18-Paul Hill, 19-Joe Launchbury, 20-Courtney Lawes, 21-Jack Clifford, 22-Danny Care, 23-Elliot Daly
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.