Rugby-David joins long France injury list for England clash
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
June 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between Japan and Scotland on Saturday at Ajinomoto Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Japan : 1-Keita Inagaki, 2-Shota Horie, 3-Kensuke Hatakeyama, 4-Hitoshi Ono, 5-Naohiro Kotaki, 6-Hendrik Tui;7-Shokei Kim, 8-Amanaki Lelei Mafi;9-Kaito Shigeno, 10-Yuu Tamura, 11-Yasutaka Sasakura, 12-Harumichi Tatekawa, 13-Tim Bennetts;14-Male Sau 15-Rikiya Matsuda Replacements: 16-Takeshi Kizu, 17-Masataka Mikami, 18-Shinnosuke Kakinaga, 19-Kotaro Yatabe, 20-Ryukoliniasi Holani, 21-Keisuke Uchida, 22-Kosei Ono, 23-Mifiposeti Paea Scotland : 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-Stuart McInally, 3-Moray Low, 4-Richie Gray, 5-Jonny Gray, 6-Josh Strauss;7-John Barclay, 8-Ryan Wilson;9-Henry Pyrgos, 10-Ruaridh Jackson, 11-Sean Maitland, 12-Peter Horne, 13-Matthew Scott;14-Tommy Seymour 15-Stuart Hogg Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Gordon Reid, 18-Willem Nel, 19-Tim Swinson, 20-John Hardie, 21-Greig Laidlaw, 22-Huw Jones, 23-Sean Lamont
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.