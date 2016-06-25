Rugby-David joins long France injury list for England clash
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
June 25 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the Test match between South Africa and Ireland on Saturday at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa : 1-Tendai Mtawarira, 2-Adriaan Strauss, 3-Frans Malherbe, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 5-Pieter-Steph Du Toit, 6-Francois Louw;7-Siyamthanda Kolisi, 8-Warren Whiteley;9-Faf de Klerk, 10-Elton Jantjies, 11-JP Pietersen, 12-Damian De Allende, 13-Lionel Mapoe;14-Ruan Combrinck 15-Willem Le Roux Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Steven Kitshoff, 18-Julian Redelinghuys, 19-Franco Mostert, 20-Jaco Kriel, 21-Rudy Paige, 22-Morne Steyn, 23-Lwazi Mvovo Ireland : 1-Jack McGrath, 2-Rory Best, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Iain Henderson, 5-Devin Toner, 6-CJ Stander;7-Jordi Murphy, 8-Jamie Heaslip;9-Conor Murray, 10-Paddy Jackson, 11-Keith Earls, 12-Stuart Olding, 13-Luke Marshall;14-Andrew Trimble 15-Tiernan O'Halloran Replacements: 16-Richardt Strauss, 17-Finlay Bealham, 18-Tadhg Furlong, 19-Ultan Dillane, 20-Rhys Ruddock, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Matt Healy
PARIS, Feb 1 France suffered yet another injury setback on Wednesday when Yann David was ruled out of their Six Nations opener against England at Twickenham on Saturday.
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.