Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between Italy and Romania on Sunday at Sandy Park in Exeter, England Italy : 1-Matias Aguero, 2-Andrea Manici, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys (capt), 5-Joshua Furno, 6-Francesco Minto;7-Simone Favaro, 8-Alessandro Zanni;9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Tommaso Allan, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Tommaso Benvenuti, 13-Michele Campagnaro;14-Leonardo Sarto 15-Luke McLean Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Alberto De Marchi, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-Valerio Bernabo, 20-Samu Vunisa, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Enrico Bacchin Romania : 1-Mihaita Lazar, 2-Otar Turashvili, 3-Paulica Ion, 4-Valentin Popirlan, 5-Johan Van Heerden, 6-Valentin Ursache (capt);7-Viorel Lucaci, 8-Daniel Carpo;9-Valentin Calafeteanu, 10-Mike Wiringi, 11-Ionut Botezatu, 12-Florin Vlaicu, 13-Paula Kinikinilau;14-Madalin Lemnaru 15-Catalin Fercu Replacements: 16-Andrei Radoi, 17-Andrei Ursache, 18-Horatiu Pungea, 19-Marius Antonescu, 20-Stelian Burcea, 21-Tudorel Bratu, 22-Adrian Marian Apostol, 23-Csaba Gal