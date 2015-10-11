Oct 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the World Cup pool stage Pool D match between France and Ireland on Sunday at Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales France : 1-Eddy Ben Arous, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Pascal Pape, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (capt);7-Damien Chouly, 8-Louis Picamoles;9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 10-Frederic Michalak, 11-Brice Dulin, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud;14-Noa Nakaitaci 15-Scott Spedding Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Alexandre Flanquart, 20-Bernard Le Roux, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Alexandre Dumoulin Ireland : 1-Cian Healy, 2-Rory Best, 3-Mike Ross, 4-Devin Toner, 5-Paul O'Connell (capt), 6-Peter O'Mahony;7-Sean O'Brien, 8-Jamie Heaslip;9-Conor Murray, 10-Jonathan Sexton, 11-Dave Kearney, 12-Robbie Henshaw, 13-Keith Earls;14-Tommy Bowe 15-Rob Kearney Replacements: 16-Richardt Strauss, 17-Jack McGrath, 18-Nathan White, 19-Iain Henderson, 20-Chris Henry, 21-Eoin Reddan, 22-Ian Madigan, 23-Luke Fitzgerald