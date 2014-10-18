Rugby-Barbarians granted All Blacks clash at Twickenham
LONDON, March 22 A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.
Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Line-ups for the Test Match match between Australia and New Zealand on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia Australia : 1-James Slipper, 2-Saia Fainga'a, 3-Sekope Kepu, 4-Sam Carter, 5-Rob Simmons, 6-Scott Fardy;7-Michael Hooper (capt), 8-Scott Higginbotham;9-Nick Phipps, 10-Bernard Foley, 11-Joseph Tomane, 12-Christian Lealiifano, 13-Tevita Kuridrani;14-Adam Ashley-Cooper 15-Israel Folau Replacements: 16-Josh Mann-Rea, 17-Benn Robinson, 18-Ben Alexander, 19-James Horwill, 20-Matt Hodgson, 21-Nic White, 22-Quade Cooper, 23-Rob Horne New Zealand : 1-Wyatt Crockett, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Samuel Whitelock, 6-Liam Messam;7-Richie McCaw (capt), 8-Kieran Read;9-Aaron Smith, 10-Beauden Barrett, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Malakai Fekitoa, 13-Conrad Smith;14-Cory Jane 15-Israel Dagg Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Ben Franks, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Colin Slade, 23-Charles Piutau
SYDNEY, March 22 Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley will return to Super Rugby action for the New South Wales Waratahs this weekend after missing the start of the season because of concussion.
LONDON, March 21 England coach Eddie Jones has a novel solution to the question of who should captain the British and Irish Lions on the tour of world champions New Zealand this year -- make it a four-man job.