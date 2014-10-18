Rugby-Barbarians granted All Blacks clash at Twickenham
LONDON, March 22 A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.
Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the European Rugby Challenge Cup Group stage matches on Saturday RESULTS LOU 28 London Welsh 18 Pool 4 Cardiff Blues 37 Grenoble 14 Pool 1 Zebre 24 Oyonnax 33 Pool 5 Connacht 48 La Rochelle 12 Pool 2 Aviron Bayonnais 30 Exeter Chiefs 24 Pool 2 Stade Francais 22 Newport Gwent Dragons 38 Pool 3 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Pool 1 1. Cardiff Blues 1 1 0 37 14 1 5 2. Rugby Rovigo Delta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2=. London Irish 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4. Grenoble 1 0 0 14 37 0 0 Pool 2 1. Connacht 1 1 0 48 12 1 5 2. Aviron Bayonnais 1 1 0 30 24 0 4 3. Exeter Chiefs 1 0 0 24 30 1 1 4. La Rochelle 1 0 0 12 48 0 0 Pool 3 1. Newcastle Falcons 1 1 0 43 19 1 5 2. Newport Gwent Dragons 1 1 0 38 22 1 5 3. Stade Francais 1 0 0 22 38 0 0 4. Bucharest Wolves 1 0 0 19 43 0 0 Pool 4 1. LOU 1 1 0 28 18 1 5 2. Edinburgh Rugby 1 1 0 15 13 0 4 3. Bordeaux-Begles 1 0 0 13 15 1 1 4. London Welsh 1 0 0 18 28 0 0 Pool 5 1. Gloucester Rugby 1 1 0 55 0 1 5 2. Oyonnax 1 1 0 33 24 0 4 3. Zebre 1 0 0 24 33 0 0 4. Brive 1 0 0 0 55 0 0 SUNDAY, OCTOBER 19 FIXTURES (GMT) London Irish v Rugby Rovigo Delta (1400) Reading
LONDON, March 22 A showdown between England and New Zealand in November looks unlikely after the Barbarians confirmed on Wednesday that they would face the All Blacks at Twickenham on Nov. 4.
SYDNEY, March 22 Wallabies flyhalf Bernard Foley will return to Super Rugby action for the New South Wales Waratahs this weekend after missing the start of the season because of concussion.
LONDON, March 21 England coach Eddie Jones has a novel solution to the question of who should captain the British and Irish Lions on the tour of world champions New Zealand this year -- make it a four-man job.